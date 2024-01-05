Weathervane Crafted by Master Blacksmith Installed at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom

Another new element of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been revealed at the Magic Kingdom, in the form of a custom handcrafted weathervane by Louisiana’s master blacksmith, Darryl Reeves.

What’s Happening:

In the spirited city of New Orleans, you can barely walk two blocks before seeing metalwork by Darryl, a 3rd generation master blacksmith and Vietnam Veteran. With more than 50 years of service to his craft and city, his intricately designed custom pieces can be found across the city and around the world.

Just like a good pot of gumbo, Darryl and his apprentice, Karina, have taken everything they’ve learned throughout their careers to help tell the story of Princess Tiana and her journey to open Tiana’s Foods.

What sets Princess Tiana’s weathervane apart is that it’s crafting using centuries old techniques with a subtle African flair.

“I take metal and do anything I want with it,” the master blacksmith proudly says. “To have a free hand to design and fabricate the weathervane for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure…that’s an honor.”

Learn more about the creation of this new weathervane in the video below.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Guests can experience this smoldering collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering, Darryl Reeves, and Karina Roca when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland

