Work Continues As Lush Landscaping Is Added At Magic Kingdom’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Things are getting a bit more green over at the former location of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom as the transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues.

Fans familiar with the former attraction will surely notice the transformation from a dry, barren, Briar Patch, into a very lush and green hillside. While that is the most visible addition going on on the mountain, workers can be seen most hours of the day working on the new attraction, so work is clearly going on inside the mountain as well.

During the holiday peak season, the crowds swarmed the area, not just to look at the work-in-progress, but to access some nearby restrooms and the Frontierland Station of the Walt Disney World Railroad.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post for more details, as well as a Q&A with some of the Imagineers working on the attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.