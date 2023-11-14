What to Expect From Summer House on the Lake Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Summer House on the Lake will be opening this winter, and they shared what to expect when this new restaurant opens at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Summer House on the Lake is sharing exclusive details on what to expect from its newest location opening this winter at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Summer House on the Lake will be the fourth location of the California-inspired restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, joining existing locations in Chicago, IL. and North Bethesda, MD., and Las Vegas, NV., opening this winter.

From the decor to menu, here are four exciting things guests can look forward to at Summer House on the Lake.

The Cookie Bar

Summer House on the Lake will introduce the brand’s first-ever “Cookie Bar,” featured front and center at the restaurant’s entrance.

The Cookie Bar will serve a variety of the restaurant’s beloved oversized cookies, bars, and other sweet specials. Guests can indulge in flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Oatmeal Scotchie, Apple Oatmeal and Vegan Snickerdoodle, as well as rotating seasonal flavors.

The bar will offer a selection of coffee, wine and beer on draft, as well as specialty cocktails such as the Tropical Dreams with vodka, Pamplemousse liqueur, and habanero honey, all available to enjoy at the restaurant or take to-go around Disney Springs.

Guests will also be able to purchase a bottle of the restaurant’s own private-label wine, Summer House Rosé, to take home with them.

Insta-worthy Rosé Cart and Summery Sips

Another reminder that it’s always summer at Summer House is the Rosé Cart. Summer House on the Lake’s Rosé Cart will offer more than six varieties of rosé by the glass or bottle, including the restaurant’s star Summer House Rosé, made in partnership with California-based BonAnno Wines.

The Summer House Rosé serves as a standout in the robust rosé program, offering a delicate and floral taste with tart cherries and watermelon, complementary to the lively and fresh menu and representative of the restaurant’s overall beverage approach.

A selection of spritzes, summery cocktails (including zero-proof options), fresh juices, and a largely California-sourced wine list add to the laidback West Coast vibes.

Cali-Mex Weekend Brunch

Summer House on the Lake’s West Coast-inspired menu will feature celebrated favorites and signature items exclusive to Disney Springs.

Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options including: Mexican Hash Browns; Breakfast Pizza with applewood bacon, a sunny side up egg and parmesan cream; and Breakfast Tostadas.

Fluffy pancakes and waffles, salads, and sandwiches will also be available, alongside a selection of other items from the lunch and dinner menus.

Guests can also expect seasonal salads, artisan pizzas and entrees like Herbed Chicken Paillard and local Grouper Fish ‘n’ Chips with malt vinegar fries and tartar sauce.

An extensive kids menu will be available all day – with a choice of vegetables or fries on the side.

California-Cool Design