The Team Comes Together in New Promo for Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

To us, our X-Men! Marvel has shared a new promo for the highly anticipated animated series, taking a look at the lineup of heroes that will be featured in X-Men ‘97.
- The new promo lays out the lineup of heroes who will be included in this continuation series:
- Cyclops
- Jean Grey
- Storm
- Rogue
- Gambit
- Jubilee
- Beast
- Wolverine
- Interestingly, the video does not list Bishop or Morph as part of the team, despite the fact that we see both of them featured.
- Check out the new promo below:
More on X-Men ‘97:
- A trailer and teaser poster for the upcoming series were released last month.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- X-Men ’97 debuts with two episode on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.