The Team Comes Together in New Promo for Marvel’s “X-Men ’97”

To us, our X-Men! Marvel has shared a new promo for the highly anticipated animated series, taking a look at the lineup of heroes that will be featured in X-Men ‘97.

The new promo lays out the lineup of heroes who will be included in this continuation series: Cyclops Jean Grey Storm Rogue Gambit Jubilee Beast Wolverine

Interestingly, the video does not list Bishop or Morph as part of the team, despite the fact that we see both of them featured.

Check out the new promo below:

