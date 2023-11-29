Shanghai Disneyland Reveals Zootopia Cast Members Costumes

Shanghai Disneyland has unveiled the new cast member costumes that will be worn in Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed

Susanna Ching, Costume Development Manager, hosted a cast member fashion show in the soon-to-open land, showing cast members what to expect with the new designs.

A reversible vest will worn by Zootopia: Hot Pursuit cast members, having a different look at load and unload (i.e. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Celebrating the Gazelle concert for Zootopia Day, cast members at both the attraction and merchandise locations.

Jumbeaux’s will feature a vintage soda fountain aesthetic that was directly replicated from the film.

Zootopia opens at Shanghai Disneyland on December 20th.