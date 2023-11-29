Shanghai Disneyland Reveals Zootopia Cast Members Costumes

Shanghai Disneyland has unveiled the new cast member costumes that will be worn in Zootopia.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the designs of the new cast members costumes to be featured in Shanghai Disneyland’s newest addition.
- Susanna Ching, Costume Development Manager, hosted a cast member fashion show in the soon-to-open land, showing cast members what to expect with the new designs.
- A reversible vest will worn by Zootopia: Hot Pursuit cast members, having a different look at load and unload (i.e. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway)
- Celebrating the Gazelle concert for Zootopia Day, cast members at both the attraction and merchandise locations.
