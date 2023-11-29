First On-Ride Footage From Zootopia: Hot Pursuit Debuts

The first on-ride footage from Zootopia: Hot Pursuit has made its way online.

What’s Happening:

  • The trackless ride has you follow Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps on a whirlwind chase throughout Zootopia.
  • The attraction features tangible sets alongside extended screen chase sequences.

