First On-Ride Footage From Zootopia: Hot Pursuit Debuts

The first on-ride footage from Zootopia: Hot Pursuit has made its way online.
What’s Happening:
- The trackless ride has you follow Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps on a whirlwind chase throughout Zootopia.
- The attraction features tangible sets alongside extended screen chase sequences.
- Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and Gazelle all make their audio-animatronic debuts in the new attraction.
- From the footage, clear connections can be made to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Zootopia: Hot Pursuit opens at Shanghai Disneyland on December 20th.
