ABC’s “20/20” Returns for 46th Season Tonight with the Shocking Murder of a Dallas-Based Flight Director

ABC News’ award-winning program 20/20 returns for its 46th season tonight, September 29th on ABC, with Peabody and Emmy-Award winning journalist Deborah Roberts joining David Muir as co-anchor.
What’s Happening:
- The two-hour season premiere “Happily Never After” features the shocking story of the October 2020 murder of Dallas-based American Airlines director Jamie Faith.
- Faith was shot seven times by a masked gunman at close range in front of his wife, Jennifer, while taking their dog on a daily morning walk. At first, authorities have little evidence to go on other than a mysterious black pickup truck fleeing the scene. Was it a robbery gone wrong, an act of revenge, or could there be something even more sinister at play? In a case that shocked even the most seasoned detectives, the episode follows the investigation uncovering a double life, a grieving widow with something to hide, and one big lie that no one saw coming.
- GMA3 co-anchor and ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim reports.
- 20/20 premieres Friday, September 29th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- This season, ABC Audio is launching a companion podcast to the popular weekly 20/20 audio experience titled The 20/20 True Crime Vault podcast.
- Every Wednesday, true-crime fans will have the opportunity to go back in time and revisit favorites from the 20/20 archive in The 20/20 True Crime Vault.
- A sneak preview of the new podcast has now debuted, with two 20/20 episodes: “Shattered Love,” with featured reporting from Deborah Roberts, is the story of David Temple who was convicted of killing his eight-month pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, after law enforcement tips originally pointed to another person; and “Dying to be Famous: The Versace Murders” with correspondent John Quiñones revisiting the shocking murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.
