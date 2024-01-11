ABC Comedy Series “Moonlighting” Coming to Digital For First Time Ever

For the very first time, all five seasons of Moonlighting will be available at digital retailers, complete with the original Grammy-nominated title track recording by Al Jarreau.

Each classic episode has been remastered in HD from the original film source.

Fans can add the complete series to their digital collection on January 16 when Moonlighting becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Moonlighting ran on ABC from 1985 to 1989.

Moonlighting Synopsis:

After being cleaned out by her no-good manager, model Maddie Hayes is about to sell one of her few remaining assets, the Blue Moon Detective Agency – until snarky employee David Addison talks her out of it, saving his job and launching a new career for her.

The Cast: