Popular 1980s ABC Comedy Series “Moonlighting” Coming to Hulu on October 10th

All 67 episodes of the popular 1980s comedy series Moonlighting, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, are coming to Hulu on October 10th, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Each of the 67 episodes of Moonlighting has been remastered in HD from the original film source.
- It will also feature the original Grammy-nominated title track recording from Al Jarreau.
- Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron teased a return of some kind for the series last October on Twitter. “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan,” he wrote.
- Speculation immediately centered on either Disney+ or Hulu picking up the episodes from the popular 1985-89 ABC show. But there was a catch: music rights. The series leaned heavily on hits from multiple decades.
- Moonlighting lasted for five seasons before the tales of tension between the two stars got to be too much. Shepherd’s pregnancy leave also impacted production, as did Willis’ hunger to become a blockbuster movie star.
Moonlighting Synopsis:
- After being cleaned out by her no-good manager, model Maddie Hayes is about to sell one of her few remaining assets, the Blue Moon Detective Agency – until snarky employee David Addison talks her out of it, saving his job and launching a new career for her.
