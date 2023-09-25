Penultimate Episode of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 Features a Nod to “Father of the Bride”

The penultimate episode of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will feature a fun nod to Father of the Bride, which Steve Martin and Martin Short both starred in.

What’s Happening:

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving trio is dressed to impress in this season’s penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building , streaming Tuesday, September 26th on Hulu

, streaming Tuesday, September 26th on In the clip, Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora is dressed to the nines in a wedding dress, while Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) follow behind, calling themselves the “Fathers of the Bride.”

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( ). Keep up to date with the new season of Only Murders in the Building with Alex’s weekly recaps

with Music from this season, including “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” is now available to stream