Penultimate Episode of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 Features a Nod to “Father of the Bride”

The penultimate episode of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will feature a fun nod to Father of the Bride, which Steve Martin and Martin Short both starred in.
What’s Happening:
- Everyone’s favorite crime-solving trio is dressed to impress in this season’s penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building, streaming Tuesday, September 26th on Hulu.
- In the clip, Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora is dressed to the nines in a wedding dress, while Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) follow behind, calling themselves the “Fathers of the Bride.”
- Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
Music from this season, including "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" is now available to stream on your favorite streaming services.
