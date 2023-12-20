ABC News Studios Announces the Expansion of “The Year” Franchise Hosted By Robin Roberts

ABC News Studios announces the expansion of The Year with two primetime specials looking back at the biggest moments of 2023 and the best of what’s to come in 2024.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Studios announces the expansion of hit show The Year with two primetime specials looking back at the biggest moments of 2023 and the best of what’s to come in 2024 — both hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

with two primetime specials looking back at the biggest moments of 2023 and the best of what’s to come in 2024 — both hosted by co-anchor Robin Roberts. For the 13th consecutive year, the successful franchise The Year returns with The Year: 2023 .

returns with . This annual two-hour primetime tradition gives viewers a look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2023, from major news events and pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media.

Roberts will be joined by an award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, plus World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, GMA’ s Lara Spencer, and multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh.

co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, plus anchor and managing editor David Muir, co-anchor Deborah Roberts, co-anchor Juju Chang, anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, s Lara Spencer, and multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh. The Year: 2023 brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year.

brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year. New this year, The Year franchise grows to include a special one-hour event, The Year: Countdown to 2024 , on New Year’s Eve.

franchise grows to include a special one-hour event, , on New Year’s Eve. Roberts conjures up the best moments of 2023 and takes out her own crystal ball to look ahead to 2024.

She’ll be joined by Deborah Roberts, Chang, Spencer, GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly.

co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly. Both primetime specials will feature insightful commentators from across entertainment and news and new interviews with CMA’s New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll, the multi platinum-selling GRAMMY winner Ashanti, the “everyman” star of 2023’s sleeper hit series Jury Duty Ronald Gladden and more, with special appearances by ABC’s Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and new fiancée Theresa Nist, the incomparable music legend Missy Elliot, and cameos from the Dancing with the Stars cast.

Ronald Gladden and more, with special appearances by ABC’s Gerry Turner and new fiancée Theresa Nist, the incomparable music legend Missy Elliot, and cameos from the cast. The Year: 2023 airs Wednesday, December 27th, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

airs Wednesday, December 27th, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC. The Year: Countdown to 2024 airs Sunday, December 31st, 7:00-8:00 p.m. EST, just before Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 , which airs live Sunday, December 31st, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

airs Sunday, December 31st, 7:00-8:00 p.m. EST, just before , which airs live Sunday, December 31st, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Both The Year specials stream the next day on Hulu