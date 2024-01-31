New Trailers For “Grey’s Anatomy” And Other Hit ABC Primetime Programming Released As Shows Return After Strike-Related Delays

ABC has released a number of new trailers for each of their primetime series, all returning to the network after a delay caused by the lengthy strikes in Hollywood last year, releasing over the next few weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Several days ago, ABC released a teaser showcasing the return of their award-winning primetime programming. Now, each of those shows has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming season.
- The programs are making their long awaited return after numerous strikes that took place in Hollywood throughout 2023. Fans have been excited for the returns of Abbott Elementary, Not Dead Yet, The Conners, Will Trent, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, American Idol, 9-1-1 (jumping over to ABC from FOX), Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy all of which got a full trailer for their upcoming season.
- Notably, this season marks the 100th episodes of The Rookie, The Connors and Station 19, as well as the conclusions of The Good Doctor and Station 19 with their final seasons.
- As reported earlier, The Conners, Not Dead Yet, and the recent Emmy winner, Abbott Elementary are returning on February 7th.
- American Idol is back on February 18th with a two-hour episode, ahead of Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor hitting the network once again on Tuesday, February 20th.
- New seasons of 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 are expected to arrive on March 14th.
- You can see each of the trailers below:
Abbott Elementary
Grey’s Anatomy
Station 19
The Rookie
9-1-1
The Good Doctor
The Conners
Will Trent
Not Dead Yet
American Idol
