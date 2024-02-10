ABC Reveals Date of 76th Emmy Awards

Ahead of presenting at the TCA Winter Press Tour, ABC has shared the date and time of the 2024 Emmy Awards.
What’s Happening:
- ABC and the Television Academy today announced that The Emmy Awards will return to the network in 2024.
- This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live from coast-to-coast on Sunday, September 15th, from 8:00-11:00 pm ET/5:00 to 8:00 pm PT.
- The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.
- The host and presenters won’t be announced until a later date.
- In addition to being broadcast live on ABC, The Emmy Awards will stream the next day on Hulu.
- Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024.
- Click here to see Disney’s Emmy wins from the most recent ceremony, which was held on January 15th.
