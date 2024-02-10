ABC Reveals Date of 76th Emmy Awards

Ahead of presenting at the TCA Winter Press Tour, ABC has shared the date and time of the 2024 Emmy Awards.

What’s Happening:

ABC and the Television Academy today announced that The Emmy Awards will return to the network in 2024.

will return to the network in 2024. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live from coast-to-coast on Sunday, September 15th, from 8:00-11:00 pm ET/5:00 to 8:00 pm PT.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

The host and presenters won’t be announced until a later date.

In addition to being broadcast live on ABC, The Emmy Awards will stream the next day on Hulu

will stream the next day on Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024.

Click here