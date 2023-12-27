Additional Performers and Comedic Acts Announced for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”

More additions to the line-up for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have been announced, including two more performers and a slew of comedic acts.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has added two additional artists to the event’s proceedings.

has added two additional artists to the event’s proceedings. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight, energizing the audience into 2024.

GRAMMY and Billboard Music Award-winning rapper and actress Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She is the female rap artist with the most RIAA diamond certifications and the only female rapper with multiple billion streams on Spotify.

Leading stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, with almost 1 billion views on YouTube and over 25 million fans on social media, will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023.

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will join Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora live in Times Square to wish viewers “Happy New Year” through a variety of celeb impressions.

Comedian, author, radio host, podcaster and actress Patricia Williams (aka Pat) will discuss things that went on strike in 2023.

Multihyphenate Sebastian Maniscalco, who celebrated a string of record-breaking sold-out arena shows, will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.”

Innovative content creator Airrack