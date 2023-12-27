Additional Performers and Comedic Acts Announced for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”

More additions to the line-up for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have been announced, including two more performers and a slew of comedic acts.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has added two additional artists to the event’s proceedings.
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight, energizing the audience into 2024.
- GRAMMY and Billboard Music Award-winning rapper and actress Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She is the female rap artist with the most RIAA diamond certifications and the only female rapper with multiple billion streams on Spotify.
- Leading stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, with almost 1 billion views on YouTube and over 25 million fans on social media, will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023.
- Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will join Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora live in Times Square to wish viewers “Happy New Year” through a variety of celeb impressions.
- Comedian, author, radio host, podcaster and actress Patricia Williams (aka Pat) will discuss things that went on strike in 2023.
- Multihyphenate Sebastian Maniscalco, who celebrated a string of record-breaking sold-out arena shows, will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.”
- Innovative content creator Airrack will end his current “30 Videos in 30 Days” series by traversing New York City and making a Guinness World Records attempt by visiting the most fast food restaurants in 24 hours. Airrack will make the record attempt even more challenging by only visiting counter-service pizza shops. Earlier this year, Airrack clinched the Guinness World Records’ title for making the World’s Largest Pizza.
- In his 19th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.
- Click here to see who else will be ringing in 2024 on the annual television event.
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, December 31st, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.