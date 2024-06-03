Facehugger Nightmares Come to Life in New “Alien: Romulus” Teaser Poster

Need a hug? A new poster for the latest installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, has debuted – also teasing a new trailer to be released tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

With two months to go until the film's release, a new poster has been shared, in addition to a tease of a new trailer to be released tomorrow, June 4th.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny ( Priscilla ), David Jonsson ( Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy ), Archie Renaux ( Shadow and Bone ), Isabela Merced ( The Last of Us ), Spike Fearn ( Aftersun ) and Aileen Wu.

), David Jonsson ( ), Archie Renaux ( ), Isabela Merced ( ), Spike Fearn ( ) and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.