Amazon Taps Steve Lightfoot as Co-Showrunner for “Spider-Man Noir” Series

Amazon has found a co-showrunner for their upcoming Spider-Man Noir series. Steve Lightfoot will help run the series about the alternate version of the web-slinger, according to Variety.

This will not be the first time Lightfoot will work on a Marvel project as he previously served as the showrunner on Netflix's The Punisher series, which ran for two seasons.

In addition to The Punisher, Lightfoot has worked on the Apple TV+ series Shantaram, NBC's Hannibal and Netflix's Narcos.

, Lightfoot has worked on the Apple TV+ series , NBC’s and Netflix’s . Lightfoot will join Oren Uziel, who is writing the project and will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer.

