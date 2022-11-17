“The Walking Dead” Showrunner Angela Kang to Oversee Amazon and Sony’s “Silk: Spider Society” Series

The Marvel TV Universe is expanding to Prime Video, as Sony Pictures is developing Silk: Spider Society, and showrunner of The Walking Dead, Angela Kang, has signed on to the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

In moving her overall deal from AMC to Amazon, Kang has signed on to oversee Silk: Spider Society , the first in an expected slate of Marvel TV series based on the Sony Pictures universe.

Lord and Miller will steer the larger franchise for Sony Pictures TV, Amazon and MGM.

Silk is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. The show marks one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero at its center.

What They’re Saying: