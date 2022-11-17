“The Walking Dead” Showrunner Angela Kang to Oversee Amazon and Sony’s “Silk: Spider Society” Series

The Marvel TV Universe is expanding to Prime Video, as Sony Pictures is developing Silk: Spider Society, and showrunner of The Walking Dead, Angela Kang, has signed on to the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- In moving her overall deal from AMC to Amazon, Kang has signed on to oversee Silk: Spider Society, the first in an expected slate of Marvel TV series based on the Sony Pictures universe.
- The series, which is executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), will air first domestically on MGM+ (currently known as Epix) and then globally on Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
- This marks the first official confirmation from Amazon of the Sony-led slate of Marvel original TV series, after the deal had been rumored for the past two years.
- Lord and Miller will steer the larger franchise for Sony Pictures TV, Amazon and MGM.
- Silk is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. The show marks one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero at its center.
- There is currently no timeline for the release of Silk: Spider Society.
What They’re Saying:
- Angela Kang said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”
- Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said: “Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film. Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller said in a joint statement: “Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world.”
- Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios said: “We can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon. We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video.”