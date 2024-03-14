New Poster Released for “American Horror Story: Delicate” Part 2 Ahead of April 3rd Premiere on FX

The second half of the latest season of American Horror Story, Delicate Part 2, is set to premiere on April 3rd, and FX has just shared a new poster for the series.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 will return to terrify you on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10/9c, streaming the next day on Hulu

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 will return to terrify you on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10/9c, streaming the next day on Hulu

, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. The cast includes: Emma Roberts Kim Kardashian Cara Delevigne Billie Lourd Denis O’Hare Leslie Grossman Annabelle Dexter-Jones Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Czuchry Zachary Quinto Odessa A’zion Debra Monk Julie Monk



Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.

The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition , marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.

One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season.

Part 1 premiered on September 20th, 2023 and is currently available to stream on Hulu.