FX Releases Official Trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two”

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which features Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.
What’s Happening:
- American Horror Story returns with Part Two of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3rd at 10pm ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.
- The cast includes:
- Emma Roberts
- Kim Kardashian
- Cara Delevigne
- Billie Lourd
- Denis O’Hare
- Leslie Grossman
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
- Matt Czuchry
- Zachary Quinto
- Odessa A’zion
- Debra Monk
- Julie Monk
- Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.
- The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.
- One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season.
- Part 1 premiered on September 20th, 2023 and is currently available to stream on Hulu.
About American Horror Story:
- American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
- Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.
- The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 11 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.
- American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now