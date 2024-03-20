FX Releases Official Trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two”

FX has released the official trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which features Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

What’s Happening:

American Horror Story returns with Part Two of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3rd at 10pm ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu

returns with Part Two of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3rd at 10pm ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby , follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.

, follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. The cast includes: Emma Roberts Kim Kardashian Cara Delevigne Billie Lourd Denis O’Hare Leslie Grossman Annabelle Dexter-Jones Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Czuchry Zachary Quinto Odessa A’zion Debra Monk Julie Monk



Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, wrote each episode of season 12 and serves as showrunner.

The latest season is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition , marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.

, marking the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. One episode will be released weekly through the four-part second half of the season.

Part 1 premiered on September 20th, 2023 and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

About American Horror Story:

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 11 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television.