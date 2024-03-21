Ana Ortiz Joins the Cast of the Disney+ Series “Goosebumps” for Season Two

Ana Ortiz has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Goosebumps for season two alongside other newly announced series regulars.

What’s Happening:

Ana Ortiz ( Love, Victor Goosebumps for season two.

for season two. She portrays Jen, a dedicated police detective who remains rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood after experiencing a tragic event that involved her friends in adolescence.

Also revealed to be joining the cast today are:

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new season features a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic series, which has over 400 million books in print across 32 languages.

The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

The second season will premiere Friday, October 13th.

About Season One:

With Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, season one of Goosebumps was nominated for a PGA Award in the “Outstanding Children’s Program” category and a DGA Award in the “Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs” category.

was nominated for a PGA Award in the “Outstanding Children’s Program” category and a DGA Award in the “Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs” category. Additionally, season one’s premiere episode on Disney+ and Hulu