Ana Ortiz Joins the Cast of the Disney+ Series “Goosebumps” for Season Two

Ana Ortiz has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Goosebumps for season two alongside other newly announced series regulars.
What’s Happening:
- Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) joins the brand-new cast of the Disney+ anthology series Goosebumps for season two.
- She portrays Jen, a dedicated police detective who remains rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood after experiencing a tragic event that involved her friends in adolescence.
- Also revealed to be joining the cast today are:
- From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new season features a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic series, which has over 400 million books in print across 32 languages.
- The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.
- As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.
- The second season will premiere Friday, October 13th.
About Season One:
- With Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, season one of Goosebumps was nominated for a PGA Award in the “Outstanding Children’s Program” category and a DGA Award in the “Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs” category.
- Additionally, season one’s premiere episode on Disney+ and Hulu was an immediate hit, driving 4.2 million total views globally in its first three days.
