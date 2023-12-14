Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski Join Cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2

Hulu has assembled their second batch of strangers. Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski have joined the cast of the upcoming second season of the Hulu Original Series Nine Perfect Strangers, according to Deadline.

Murphy is known for her role in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek while Baranski is best known for her work in the HBO drama series The Gilded Age .

They are joined as series regulars by Lucas Englander and musician King Princess in her acting debut.

Together, they all join a cast that includes: Murray Bartlett ( The White Lotus, The Last Of Us ) Dolly de Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ) Maisie Richardson-Sellers ( Undeclared War ) Aras Aydin

The eight additions to the series’ cast will star opposite Nicole Kidman, who returns from season one.

At this time, all that is known about the roles of these actors is their names: Bartlett will play Brian Baranski is Victoria Murphy will portray Imogen de Leon will play Agnes Richardson-Sellers is Wolfie King Princess will portray Tina Aydin will play Matteo Englander is Martin



