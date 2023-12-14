Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski Join Cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2

Hulu has assembled their second batch of strangers. Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski have joined the cast of the upcoming second season of the Hulu Original Series Nine Perfect Strangers, according to Deadline.
- Murphy is known for her role in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek while Baranski is best known for her work in the HBO drama series The Gilded Age.
- Both actors earned Emmy Awards for their respective roles.
- They are joined as series regulars by Lucas Englander and musician King Princess in her acting debut.
- Together, they all join a cast that includes:
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last Of Us)
- Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
- Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Undeclared War)
- Aras Aydin
- The eight additions to the series’ cast will star opposite Nicole Kidman, who returns from season one.
- At this time, all that is known about the roles of these actors is their names:
- Bartlett will play Brian
- Baranski is Victoria
- Murphy will portray Imogen
- de Leon will play Agnes
- Richardson-Sellers is Wolfie
- King Princess will portray Tina
- Aydin will play Matteo
- Englander is Martin
More on Nine Perfect Stranger:
- Nicole Kidman is returning to executive producer and star, with a new group of the titular strangers around her.
- Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
- It was reported as far back as May 2022 that Hulu was nearing a deal for a second season of the series.
- The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers debuted in August 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched Hulu original ever, on premiere day as well as after five days on the service.
- Along with Kidman, the first season starred:
- Melissa McCarthy
- Michael Shannon
- Luke Evans
- Bobby Cannavale
- Regina Hall
- Samara Weaving
- Melvin Gregg
- Asher Keddie
- Grace Van Patten
- Tiffany Boone
- Manny Jacinto
- The first season was based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. It took place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.
