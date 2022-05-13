Hulu Nearing a Deal for a Second Season of “Nine Perfect Strangers”

According to Variety, Nine Perfect Strangers is nearing a deal to return for Season 2 at Hulu.

What’s Happening:

With the impending return of the series for a second season, Season 1 of the series will now compete in the drama series category in this year’s awards race.

The move will avoid the controversy that arose from fellow Nicole Kidman/David E. Kelley series Big Little Lies , which won multiple statuettes in the limited series category before a second season was announced.

At this time, no casting or plot info is available about Season 2.

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers debuted in August 2021.

debuted in August 2021. Along with Kidman, the first season starred Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. None of them are currently attached to the potential second season.

The first season was based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. It took place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Kelley co-wrote Season 1 with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Butterworth and Strauss also executive produced. Jonathan Levine directed all eight episodes and served as executive producer. Kidman and Per Saari executive produced on behalf of Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson executive produced for Made Up Stories. Moriarty was also an executive producer on the series.