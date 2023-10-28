Hit Horror Movie “Barbarian” to Receive a Video Game Adaptation

20th Century Studios’ 2022 hit horror film, Barbarian, is getting a video game adaptation through an in-development single-player “all-new narrative experience,” according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Diversion3 Entertainment, the studio behind horror video game adaptations for Friday the 13th and Evil Dead , is leading development on the Barbarian game, in association with New Regency Pictures.

and , is leading development on the game, in association with New Regency Pictures. The game will be based on the “characters and creatures” of the movie, which was directed by Zach Cregger.

A release date for the game, which is being developed for consoles and PC, has yet to be announced.

Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, Barbarian follows a young woman who books a rental home in a bad part of town, only to find a man already staying there. Convinced that the nearby hotels are all booked up due to a local conference, and because it’s late at night, she decides to share the rental with the stranger, against her better judgment. Soon, she discovers there is a lot more to worry about than an unfamiliar housemate.

