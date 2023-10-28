Hit Horror Movie “Barbarian” to Receive a Video Game Adaptation

20th Century Studios’ 2022 hit horror film, Barbarian, is getting a video game adaptation through an in-development single-player “all-new narrative experience,” according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Diversion3 Entertainment, the studio behind horror video game adaptations for Friday the 13th and Evil Dead, is leading development on the Barbarian game, in association with New Regency Pictures.
- The game will be based on the “characters and creatures” of the movie, which was directed by Zach Cregger.
- A release date for the game, which is being developed for consoles and PC, has yet to be announced.
- Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, Barbarian follows a young woman who books a rental home in a bad part of town, only to find a man already staying there. Convinced that the nearby hotels are all booked up due to a local conference, and because it’s late at night, she decides to share the rental with the stranger, against her better judgment. Soon, she discovers there is a lot more to worry about than an unfamiliar housemate.
- Check out Luke’s review of Barbarian, which is currently available to stream on Max.
What They’re Saying:
- Tim Hesse, executive producer of Diversion3 Entertainment: “We’re very excited to work with the team at New Regency to expand on the settings, characters and creatures of Barbarian. The film did a magnificent job of not only scaring audiences with its unexpected and horrifying twists and turns, but also in establishing strong characters thrown into terrifying situations. We look forward to exploring these themes further in the game.”
- Yariv Milchan, chairman and CEO of New Regency Pictures: “Expanding the Barbarian universe into gaming provides a new way to capture the horror that made the film such a success. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Diversion3 Entertainment to immerse new and existing fans in this world.”