National Geographic Debuts New Trailer For “Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story”

National Geographic has set the release date and unveiled the trailer for the critically acclaimed and heartwarming documentary, BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY.

What’s Happening:

Today, National Geographic released the trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary special BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY, directed by distinguished photographer Hamilton

directed by distinguished The emotionally powerful film shows audiences how the ability to love can reawaken us to the beauty of nature.

Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey serve as executive producers, along with National Geographic’s Tom McDonald and Janet Vissering.

The film is edited by Sam Rogers, with cinematography by Charlie Hamilton James, Johnny Rolt and Bertie Gregory, and music composed by Erland Cooper.

When a wild otter in desperate need of help washes up on his jetty in the remote Scottish islands of Shetland, Billy Mail, his wife Susan, and their devoted sheepdog Jade find themselves with a unique new member of their family. When Molly first arrives at the Mail residence, Billy and Susan take it upon themselves to care for the ill otter, providing Billy with a new sense of purpose.

Told through powerful cinematography and with music composed by Erland Cooper, BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY takes us on an emotional journey that illustrates the power of love and the beauty of the natural world. Through the quiet, daily interactions of Molly’s time with the Mails, viewers will understand how animals — and the environment around us — heavily impact our lives.

takes us on an emotional journey that illustrates the power of love and the beauty of the natural world. Through the quiet, daily interactions of Molly’s time with the Mails, viewers will understand how animals — and the environment around us — heavily impact our lives. Director Charlie Hamilton James is a world-renowned National Geographic photographer, filmmaker and author known for his captivating work on wildlife and conservation issues. He began his career at 16, working on David Attenborough’s Trails of Life before going on to direct and shoot documentaries for clients including National Geographic and the BBC. In 2022, he won the National Geographic Photographer’s Photographer Award for his work capturing East Africa’s Serengeti ecosystem and other conservation-based stories.

before going on to direct and shoot documentaries for clients including National Geographic and the BBC. In 2022, he won the National Geographic Photographer’s Photographer Award for his work capturing East Africa’s Serengeti ecosystem and other conservation-based stories. BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY is directed by Charlie Hamilton James and produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Jeff Wilson with Silverback Films.

is directed by Charlie Hamilton James and produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Jeff Wilson with Silverback Films. The film world premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin and continued its festival run at the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival (CPH:DOX) and DC Environmental Film Festival. It’s set to play at the San Francisco Film Festival (SFFILM) and Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival later this month.

BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY premieres May 6 on National Geographic and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Tom McDonald, National Geographic’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content : “ BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY is an inspiring story that we hope will encourage viewers to pause and reconnect with the world around them. Charlie Hamilton James and Silverback Films are the perfect partners to bring this story to viewers around the world. This remarkable film truly captures the beauty of nature and humanity and how it impacts our lives in the most unexpected ways.”

: “ is an inspiring story that we hope will encourage viewers to pause and reconnect with the world around them. Charlie Hamilton James and Silverback Films are the perfect partners to bring this story to viewers around the world. This remarkable film truly captures the beauty of nature and humanity and how it impacts our lives in the most unexpected ways.” Director Charlie Hamilton James: “This film was the ultimate passion project for me, and simply a dream come true. At its core, BILLY & MOLLY: AN OTTER LOVE STORY is about love between man and wife, and man and otter, and for the natural world. We hope viewers will feel this love radiate when they watch the film.”