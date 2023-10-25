Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Stars in Two New ‘This is SportCenter’ Ads

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is the latest athlete to land an iconic ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial, and not just one, but two. The four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) all-star stars in “Meeting Lineup” and “Security Badge.”
- In “Meeting Lineup,” Tatum and SportsCenter anchors Nicole Briscoe and Steve Levy interrupt a meeting between fellow SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski and UC Irvine mascot Peter the Anteater.
- Briscoe, Levy and Tatum are all introduced into the meeting by Celtics announcer Eddie Palladino, similar to games inside TD Garden.
- In “Security Badge,” SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt talks about how security badge photo day is a big one for ESPN. First up is North Carolina mascot Rameses, who when finished with the photo, was shouldered by Tatum, the former Duke Blue Devil and archrival. The photographer proceeds to ask Tatum who he is. Tatum rattles off numerous nicknames from “Taco J” and “Big Deuce” to finally being found on the list because of his unique spelling of Jayson, “Jayson with a y.”
- “Meeting Lineup” debuts Wednesday, October 25 during the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- “Security Badge ” debuts Friday, October 27 during the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- In the past month, ESPN has debuted two This is SportsCenter commercials, both featuring the National Hockey League (NHL) champion Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. In order of airing are those spots, “Dishwasher” and “Penalty Cubicle.”
What they’re saying:
- Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing: “As the NBA season tips off, Jayson Tatum is the latest NBA great to star in the beloved This is SportsCenter campaign. At ESPN, all employees must be photographed for their security badges, no exceptions. And now that we’re back working in the office, conference room rituals have been taken to the next level.”
- Chris Kim, Arts & Letters Co. Creative Director: “Jayson is on his way to becoming a Celtics great, but he’s already solidified himself as a Celtics great in ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercials.”