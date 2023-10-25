Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Stars in Two New ‘This is SportCenter’ Ads

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is the latest athlete to land an iconic ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial, and not just one, but two. The four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) all-star stars in “Meeting Lineup” and “Security Badge.”

In “Meeting Lineup,” Tatum and SportsCenter anchors Nicole Briscoe and Steve Levy interrupt a meeting between fellow SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski and UC Irvine mascot Peter the Anteater.

Briscoe, Levy and Tatum are all introduced into the meeting by Celtics announcer Eddie Palladino, similar to games inside TD Garden.

In “Security Badge,” SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt talks about how security badge photo day is a big one for ESPN

“Meeting Lineup” debuts Wednesday, October 25 during the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“Security Badge ” debuts Friday, October 27 during the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

In the past month, ESPN has debuted two This is SportsCenter commercials, both featuring the National Hockey League (NHL) champion Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault. In order of airing are those spots, “ Dishwasher Penalty Cubicle

What they’re saying: