UFC Star Brandon Moreno Featured In Latest “This Is SportsCenter” Ad

MMA Star Brando Moreno is starring in the latest “This is SportsCenter” commercial, dropping just a few days ahead of his upcoming fight on February 24th.

What’s Happening:

UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno is making his ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial debut in “Elevator.”

The spots debut across ESPN UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The spots collaborate with Moreno and have versions in both English and Spanish to serve fans globally.

This commercial will also air across ESPN platforms internationally.

The Spanish-language version includes SportsCenter anchor Jorge Eduardo Sánchez and ESPN Deportes Commentator Mauricio Pedroza. SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe is featured within the English-language spot.

"Elevator" was developed in collaboration with Arts & Letters Creative Co.

While Moreno is the first athlete to be featured in a ‘This is SportsCenter ’ spot in 2024, the iconic campaign returned in 2023

Athletes who made appearances include: Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women's National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith.

The Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’ mascot also made an appearance.

Featured SportsCenter anchors include Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy, Gary Striewski, and more.

What They’re Saying:

Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN: “Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy. But more importantly, this spot is an example of how “This is SportsCenter” serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”