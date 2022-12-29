New “This is SportsCenter” Ad to Air This Week on ESPN

ESPN is officially bringing the fan-favorite ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign back this week. United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith star in this new ad alongside SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe and Otto the Orange.

The first spot, titled “Orange Slices,” will be shown – fittingly – during the Capital One Orange Bowl between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson on Friday, December 30th at 8p ET on ESPN.

This will be the first This is SportsCenter ad since 2019.

More commercials are set to launch throughout the year featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field phenom Sydney McLaughlin, additional prominent athletes, SportsCenter anchors such as Elle Duncan, Kevin Negandhi, Jay Harris, and Hannah Storm, as well as memorable mascots.

Check out the new “This is SportsCenter ad below:

What they’re saying: