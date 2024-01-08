75th Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marked the second night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, recognizing outstanding achievement in the world of Television. While the ceremony was not televised (yet), the winners are public knowledge after an event was held in Los Angeles earlier this evening.
While last night focused largely on scripted fare, tonight’s awards celebrated outstanding achievement in reality and unscripted television.
While winners from both last night and tonight are now public, a special edited broadcast of the ceremonies will air on FXX on Saturday, January 13th at 8:00 PM ET.
There were a lot of winners from various arms of Disney tonight, with FX’s Welcome to Wrexham being largely represented in various categories. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and the special anniversary special – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration also took home several trophies.
Check out all the winners from The Walt Disney Company listed below.
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The team from Dancing with the Stars
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
The Simpsons, “Lisa the Boy Scout;”
Star Wars: Visions, “Screecher’s Reach”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Team from Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Derek Hough, Dancing with the Stars
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Team behind Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multicam)
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Team from Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project – Hulu
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Team from The Territory – National Geographic
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
Team from Dancing with the Stars
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
Team from Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
