75th Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marked the second night of the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, recognizing outstanding achievement in the world of Television. While the ceremony was not televised (yet), the winners are public knowledge after an event was held in Los Angeles earlier this evening.

While last night focused largely on scripted fare, tonight’s awards celebrated outstanding achievement in reality and unscripted television.

While winners from both last night and tonight are now public, a special edited broadcast of the ceremonies will air on FXX on Saturday, January 13th at 8:00 PM ET.

There were a lot of winners from various arms of Disney tonight, with FX’s Welcome to Wrexham being largely represented in various categories. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and the special anniversary special – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration also took home several trophies.

Check out all the winners from The Walt Disney Company listed below.

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The team from Dancing with the Stars

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

The Simpsons, “Lisa the Boy Scout;”

Star Wars: Visions, “Screecher’s Reach”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Team from Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Derek Hough, Dancing with the Stars

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Team behind Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multicam)

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Team from Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The 1619 Project – Hulu

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Team from The Territory – National Geographic

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

Team from Dancing with the Stars

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

Team from Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium