“Doctor Who: Regeneration” 60th Anniversary Cards Coming to Magic: The Gathering in April 2024

Doctor Who has joined the ranks of Magic: The Gathering, with a variety of cards and features inspired by all eras of the show launching back in October. Now, a new “Regeneration” pack themed around the 60th anniversary specials is set to be released next year.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials on new, mechanically unique cards.
- Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions, or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.
- The cards included in the set include:
- 1x Rose Noble
- 1x The Meep
- 1x The Celestial Toymaker
- 1x The Fourteenth Doctor
- 1x The Fifteenth Doctor
- Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration will be released on April 2nd, 2024, and is now available to pre-order.
- Click here for a further look at Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who.
- Doctor Who isn’t the only Disney-related franchise to be featured in Magic: The Gathering, as your favorite Marvel heroes, villains and stories are coming in 2025.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now