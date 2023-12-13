“Doctor Who: Regeneration” 60th Anniversary Cards Coming to Magic: The Gathering in April 2024

Doctor Who has joined the ranks of Magic: The Gathering, with a variety of cards and features inspired by all eras of the show launching back in October. Now, a new “Regeneration” pack themed around the 60th anniversary specials is set to be released next year.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials on new, mechanically unique cards.
  • Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions, or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.
  • The cards included in the set include:
    • 1x Rose Noble
    • 1x The Meep
    • 1x The Celestial Toymaker
    • 1x The Fourteenth Doctor
    • 1x The Fifteenth Doctor

  • Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration will be released on April 2nd, 2024, and is now available to pre-order.
  • Click here for a further look at Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who.
  • Doctor Who isn’t the only Disney-related franchise to be featured in Magic: The Gathering, as your favorite Marvel heroes, villains and stories are coming in 2025.
