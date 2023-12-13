“Doctor Who: Regeneration” 60th Anniversary Cards Coming to Magic: The Gathering in April 2024

Doctor Who has joined the ranks of Magic: The Gathering, with a variety of cards and features inspired by all eras of the show launching back in October. Now, a new “Regeneration” pack themed around the 60th anniversary specials is set to be released next year.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the interdimensional event 60 years in the making, Secret Lair x Doctor Who : Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials on new, mechanically unique cards.

: Regeneration features iconic characters and moments from the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials on new, mechanically unique cards. Whether you're a fan of the Doctor and their loyal companions, or the terrifying villains they face, this drop is filled with good, sci-fi timey-wimey fun.

The cards included in the set include: 1x Rose Noble 1x The Meep 1x The Celestial Toymaker 1x The Fourteenth Doctor 1x The Fifteenth Doctor



Secret Lair x Doctor Who : Regeneration will be released on April 2nd, 2024, and is now available to pre-order

: Regeneration will be released on April 2nd, 2024, and is Click here Doctor Who .

. Doctor Who isn’t the only Disney-related franchise to be featured in Magic: The Gathering, as your favorite Marvel are coming in 2025