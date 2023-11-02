ESPN BET Set to Debut With a Planned Launch November 14th

ESPN BET is set to debut with a planned launch on November 14th. After final approvals, ESPN BET will go live in 17 states.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN BET, a newly-branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States, is set to debut with a planned launch on November 14th.
- Subject to final approvals, ESPN BET will go live in 17 states, which include: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
- Additionally, ESPN is now using official odds provided by ESPN BET across editorial and other content.
- ESPN BET recently released a teaser spot featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. In the spot, Van Pelt receives notifications from both the ESPN and ESPN BET apps, showcasing the cohesiveness between the two brands.
- The full creative campaign, which will debut around ESPN BET’s launch, will also include SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan.
- As part of the overall launch of ESPN BET, ESPN’s Daily Wager program will rebrand to ESPN BET Live, beginning November 10th.
- The show’s final episode as Daily Wager will be November 6th.
- ESPN Headquarters Sweepstakes: Ahead of the ESPN BET launch, fans can enter into a sweepstakes for the chance to win an exclusive trip to the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. More details to follow.
- For more information and to sign up for updates about ESPN BET, visit ESPNBET.com.