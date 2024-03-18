Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its April 2024 new additions, including Vanderpump Villa, Searchlight Pictures’ The Greatest Hits, and the four-part series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this April.

Hulu Originals

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere – April 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7. From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1 – April 3

Fernando, a native of Argentina, arrives in Salgueiro, an almost abandoned town in the heart of Galicia, looking for his grandfather's birth certificate which he needs to apply for Spanish citizenship. While there, the locals try to convince him to stay in the town and assume the role of its leader, a role that Fernando's grandfather successfully occupied until he fled to Argentina for no apparent reason. Fernando believes the town could tap into UFO tourism to revive its fortunes. The entire community is at the command of its new leader, awaiting the arrival of aliens…

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1 – April 5

In “Dinosaur”, Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her thirties, adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. But when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Forced to reconcile with her sister’s impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means, leading to a surprising journey of self-discovery.

The Fable: Series Premiere – April 6

"The Fable" is the story of a legendary hitman who has completed numerous jobs for a variety of clients. After concluding his latest assignment, the number of people Fable has recently killed is drawing too much attention and he is ordered by his boss to lay low for a year or face deadly consequences. Thus begins Fable’s one year sabbatical from the underworld and the challenges he faces adapting to life as an “ordinary” citizen.

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere – April 7

A foot soldier sets out to infiltrate and take down a group of warriors known as the Dragon Keepers. He encounters obstacles and challenges as he attempts to complete his mission against the group.

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere – April 7

"Mission: Yozakura Family" is an upcoming battle Shonen/comedy TV anime about a family of spies, based on the popular "Shonen Jump" manga series, written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira and published by Shueisha. SILVER LINK. is animating the anime adaptation. High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere – April 10

It is year 2025. Instead of slaughtering animals for their meat, BF, a biotechnology company, uses their technology to provide the world with cultured meat. Yun Jayu is a businesswoman who has successfully transformed BF into a global company. However, those who are after her and her company continue to grow in number, and she is repeatedly subjected to death threats and terrorism. As a result, BF hires Woo Chaewoon, a former commissioned officer, to protect her. Suspiciously enough, Chaewoon does everything Jayu needs with perfect timing. Could he truly be just a bodyguard? Secrets and suspicions grow within BF and among those involved. What kinds of secrets do they have, and what are their motives?

The Greatest Hits (2024) – April 12

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1 – April 17

This series is adapted from the book by Manuel Jabois' "Nos vemos en esta vida o en la otra" (We’ll Meet in This Life or the Next). Based on the interview he conducted with Gabriel Montoya Vidal ("Baby") in 2014, it tells of his involvement in the worst Jihadi terrorist attack on European soil in March of 2004. At the time of the attack, Baby was a sixteen-year-old who helped transport the explosives that would be used in Madrid on March 11, 2004. Baby was the first person to be sentenced for the attack. His evidence was vital in the mega-trial held in 2007.

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere – April 17

“Under the Bridge” is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. The Hulu limited series takes us into the hidden world of the teenagers accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer. The series stars Lily Gladstone, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan with Archie Panjabi and Riley Keough. Based on the best-selling true-crime book “Under the Bridge” by the late Rebecca Godfrey, the series was adapted for screen by Quinn Shephard and is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman (Best Day Ever), Shephard, Godfrey and Tara Duncan. Riley Keough will executive produce with Gina Gammell (Felix Culpa). Geeta Patel will direct the pilot and first as an executive producer on that episode. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

High Hopes: Complete Season 1 – April 20

“High Hopes” is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder! This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary – April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House is a documentary film that unveils the transformative fifty-year history of a world-changing culture, illustrating hip-hop's journey from outsider status to the pinnacle of power. This documentary showcases the pivotal contributions of artists who created some of the most powerful political songs of all time and explores the experiences of rappers who interacted with presidents and performed inside the world's most famous residence. Starting from the blighted neighborhoods that created the culture as a result of oppressive presidential policies, Hip-Hop and The White House describes the complex web of influence, culture and celebrity that is now a permanent feature of American politics.

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1 – April 24

A successful psychology professor and renowned author, Soohyun enjoys a perfect life, but when she loses her son unjustly, she takes matters into her own hands by confronting the perpetrator. Suffering from a loss of zest for life, Soohyun is comforted by a fellow inmate she meets in prison and slowly begins to open her heart. Upon her release, Soohyun searches for the victim of the accident caused by her fellow inmate and meets Seonyul, who shares the same pain as her. As the two individuals harboring secrets face each other, they embark on an intense journey toward the truth, exchanging solace along the way.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries – April 26

"Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt. "Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them. 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere – April 30

FX’s "The Veil" explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles. Written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, FX’s Taboo), the series will be executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil is produced by FX Productions.

New On Hulu in April

April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Annie | 2014

The Big Lebowski | 1998

Blair Witch | 2016

Blockers | 2018

Boys on the Side | 1995

Capone | 2020

Captain Phillips | 2013

Copycat | 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012

Don't Worry Darling | 2022

The Fifth Element | 1997

The Fog | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hellboy | 2004

The Host | 2006

The Huntsman: Winter'S War | 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013

The Karate Kid | 2010

Letters to Juliet | 2010

Made in America | 1993

The Next Karate Kid | 1994 (30th Anniversary)

Ocean's Eleven | 2001

Ocean's Twelve | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Ocean's Thirteen | 2007

Pacific Rim | 2013

Runaway Jury | 2003

Seven Years in Tibet | 1997

Shazam! | 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023

Take Shelter | 2011

Wonder Woman | 2017

You Don't Mess With The Zohan | 2008

X2: X-Men United | 2003

50 First Dates | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere (Fox)

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019

April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Originals)

April 4

FX's American Horror Story

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule | 2023

April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1 (All3 Media)

She Came to Me | 2023

April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)

April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed) (Hulu Originals)

April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Hulu Originals)

April 9

The Grudge | 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018

April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise Freeform

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere (National Geographic)

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed) (Hulu Originals)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity | 2018

April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family | 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

April 12

The Channel | 2023

The Greatest Hits | 2024 (Hulu Originals)

April 13

Alone | 2020

April 15

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

The Stranger | 2020

April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere (National Geographic)

April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023

Blacklight | 2022

April 19

FX's Welcome to Wrexham

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4 (All3 Media)

April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Originals_

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Little Women | 2019

Yes, God, Yes | 2019

April 23

The Meg | 2018

April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Originals)

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber | 2023

Boy in the Walls | 2023

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Originals)

April 27

FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere (FX Networks)

American Woman | 2018

April 28

Isn't It Romantic | 2019

Stars at Noon | 2022

Welcome to Smelliville | 2021

April 30

FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Leaving Hulu in April

April 1

Savage Salvation | 2022

April 2

The Menu | 2022

April 4

Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect | 2021

April 5

Son of Bigfoot | 2017

April 6

Beast of Burden | 2018

Mr. Right | 2015

The Program | 2015

April 8

The War With Grandpa | 2020

April 14

Black Death | 2010

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon | 2015

The Two Faces Of January | 2014

April 15

Benediction | 2021

April 27

Banana Split | 2018

April 28

Permanent | 2017

April 29

Escape from Pretoria | 2020

April 30

Billionaire Boys Club | 2018

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

Downhill

Failure to Launch | 2006

Ghostbusters II | 1989

Ghostbusters | 1984

Goosebumps | 2015

The Last Duel

Ong-Bak 3 | 2010

Ong-Bak 2 | 2008

Ong Bak | 2003

Pacific Rim | 2013

Pacific Rim: Uprising | 2018

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Shazam! | 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023

Sisters | 2015

Stand by Me | 1986

Take This Waltz | 2011

Wonder Woman | 2017

