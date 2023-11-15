Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its December 2023 new additions, including the final season of Letterkenny, the documentary We Live Here: The Midwest, and the U.K. series Culprits. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this December.
Hulu Originals
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere – December 6
All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools, and even their own neighborhoods. “We Live Here: The Midwest” profiles families who hope to stay in a part of the country they love, and where they have often established deep roots: a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple homeschool their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio creates a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families following both of their transitions. Meanwhile, Minnesota Representative and queer mother, Heather Keeler, brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats. Fundamentally, the film captures a crucial time where anti-queer legislation and sentiment is rapidly multiplying across the country, and the values of all midwestern families are put to the ultimate test.
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1 – December 6
Isabel learns that her husband used her as a front person in a corruption scheme and has to serve house arrest with her daughter at her former housekeeper Marta's home. Marta now owns a small take-out business. Her daughter Ana Jasmim helps at the company and dreams of studying fashion. Isabel's arrival with her daughter Ana Rosa at Marta's house creates tension in relationships and stirs up unresolved issues from the past. Forced coexistence makes mothers and daughters rethink their relationships and find new roles. Meanwhile, the house lives under the constant threat of a loan shark.
Culprits: Complete Season 1 – December 8
“Culprits” kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?
Maestra: Series Premiere – December 9
After a famous violin prodigy makes a name for herself in New York as an Asian female conductor, she returns to Korea to lead the struggling Han River Philharmonic. Tasked with the seemingly impossible, Se-Eum's job is made even more difficult when she faces opposition from some of the members of the orchestra.
Moving: Complete Season 1 (ENGLISH DUBS) – December 13
In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Security Planning Agency established a black ops team of superpowered individuals. Tasked with carrying out classified missions, members of this elite unit used their powers to defend the country and achieve the impossible on a daily basis. Despite their successes, one day the team suddenly went dark, dispersing across the country, never to be heard from again. A few decades later, Bongseok, a boy who could float before he could walk, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, end up at the same school, quickly becoming close after confiding their secrets in each other and discovering there are more people like them out in the world. But while life seems relatively carefree for the teenagers, a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers across Seoul. With danger drawing ever closer, will anyone be able to stop Frank before he uncovers the children’s secrets?
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED) – December 13
What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8 – December 14
With the dangerous World Serpent Jörmungandr on the loose, Tom and the Dragon Riders must devise a strategy to protect the realms from the formidable dragon. Sledkin, in relentless pursuit of the Gods Realm and the Dragonsite gem, throws a wrench in their plans when she steals Plowhorn from the Riders. Faced with the biggest challenge they’ve ever encountered, the team must recruit an army of dragons to fend off Jörmungandr and save the Hidden World.
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1 – December 15
Dysfunctional family sitcom following sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (played by Kat’s real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgment and self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn't care less about them. They're vain, selfish, heavily in debt, pathologically desperate for affection and bursting with misplaced, terrifying love.
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Two-Episode Series Premiere – December 20
“Dragons of Wonderhatch” follows Nagi, a girl in the “real world” who has spent her life feeling like she doesn’t belong. Dreaming of one day being able to fly, Nagi will come face to face with Thaim, another misfit from the animated world of Upananta who has long been made fun of for his inability to hear the voices of the dragons that inhabit his land. With the floating islands of Upananta slowly beginning to fall from the sky, the two misfits will set off on an epic adventure spanning both live-action and animated worlds.
Letterkenny: Complete 12th and Final Season – December 26
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean's, a country music hit, the Degens' bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.
Raffa: Complete Docuseries – December 27
Symbol of freedom, queen of TV, LGBTQ+ icon: Raffaella Carrà is a legend that transcends all barriers, an artist unconditionally loved by international audiences for more than 50 years. Yet Raffaella is a mystery to which no one holds the key. Jealous of her private life, she was a woman struggling to assert herself in a man's world, who loved and suffered as much as anyone. This docuseries traces her public and private life, starting from her childhood in Romagna marked by her father's abandonment, her alleged flirt with Frank Sinatra, her great loves, her regret for having missed out on motherhood, crises and rebirths. All told through her most iconic footage, exclusive images from her private archives and never-before-seen testimony of those who really knew her.
New On Hulu in December
December 1
- CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2 (Moonbug)
- One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED) (Toei)
- Airheads | 1994
- The Bourne Identity | 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
- The Bourne Legacy | 2012
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008
- The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010
- The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
- District 9 | 2009
- Epic Movie | 2007
- Epic | 2011
- Ever After | 1998
- Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013
- Harry Brown | 2009
- Harvard Park | 2012
- High School High | 1996
- High-rise | 2015
- Hostel: Part III | 2011
- Hudson Hawk | 1991
- The Hustler | 1961
- House Of Flying Daggers | 2004
- Hustlers | 2019
- Hysteria | 2012
- I Am Number Four | 2011
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Juno | 2007
- Magic Mike XXL | 2015
- Magic Mike | 2012
- The Marine | 2006
- Masterminds | 2016
- The Matrix | 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
- National Treasure | 2004
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007
- The Omen | 2006
- Paddington 2 | 2018
- Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001
- Shutter | 2008
- The Sitter | 2011
- Sommersby | 1993
- Splash | 1984
- Tombstone | 1993
- War | 2007
- A Walk in the Woods | 2015
- When In Rome | 2010
- You Again | 2010
December 3
- The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023
December 4
- Mob Land | 2023
December 6
- We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
December 7
- Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
- I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
- The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
December 8
- Culprits: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- The Mission: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Proximity | 2020
December 9
- Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023
December 10
- The Matrix Resurrections | 2021
December 11
- Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
December 13
- Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)
December 14
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8 (Hulu Original)
- Swamp People: Complete Season 14
- Blue Jean | 2022
- Higher Power | 2018
- I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
- A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
- Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
December 15
- Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- CMA Country Christmas (ABC)
- 2 Days In New York | 2012
- Alan Partridge | 2013
- Freakonomics | 2010
- I Give It A Year | 2013
- Lemon | 2017
- Results | 2015
- The Giver | 2014
- White God | 2014
- The Retirement Plan | 2023
December 20
- Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
- Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
- Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
December 21
- Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)
- Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
- Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
- A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
- Operation Napoleon | 2023
December 22
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)
- Maggie Moore(s) | 2023
December 25
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019
December 26
- Letterkenny: Complete Season 12 (Hulu Original)
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
December 27
- Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)
December 28
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
- An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
- Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
December 29
- It Lives Inside | 2023
December 31
- The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
- The ABCs Of Death | 2012
- Bad Milo! | 2013
- Honeymoon | 2014
- I Saw The Devil | 2010
- Jack And Diane | 2012
- Marrowbone | 2017
- Satanic | 2016
- Splinter | 2008
- Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
- V/H/S | 2012
- V/H/S 2 | 2013
- V/H/S: Viral | 2014
- XX | 2017
- Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019
Leaving Hulu in December
December 7
- Proximity | 2020
December 14
- In the Fade | 2017
- Serena | 2014
December 27
- Guns Akimbo | 2020
- The Accountant | 2016
December 31
- Abduction | 2011
- After Earth | 2013
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- An American Citizen | 1992
- An Education | 2009
- Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy | 1991
- Billy Madison | 1995
- Blackthorn | 2011
- Blade | 1998
- Blade 2 | 2002
- Blade: Trinity | 2004
- Body At Brighton Rock | 2019
- The Boston Strangler | 1968
- The Bourne Identity | 2002
- The Bourne Supremacy | 2004
- The Bourne Legacy | 2012
- Bogus | 1996
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- Christmas Cupid | 2010
- Conan the Barbarian | 2011
- Crash Pad | 2017
- Crush | 2002
- The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
- D.E.B.S. | 2005
- Dark Shadows | 2012
- Daybreakers | 2010
- Dazed and Confused | 1993
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Devil's Due | 2014
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Don't Say A Word | 2001
- Double Platinum | 1999
- Driven | 2019
- Elf | 2003
- Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
- The Experiment | 2010
- Fat Albert | 2004
- Fighting | 2009
- Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Four Christmases | 2008
- Fred Claus | 2007
- Fun with Dick and Jane | 2005
- Funny People | 2009
- Garfield | 2004
- Godzilla | 1998
- The Gospel According To André | 2017
- Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas | 2013
- Hanna | 2011
- Hell or High Water | 2016
- Holiday In Handcuffs | 2007
- Hollywood Homicide | 2003
- Horses of McBride | 2012
- Interview With the Vampire | 1994
- Into The Woods | 2014
- It's Christmas Carol! | 2012
- Jack Frost | 1998
- Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
- Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
- Man on a Ledge | 2012
- The Magic Crystal | 2011
- The Matrix | 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded | 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions | 2003
- Men In Black | 1997
- Men In Black II | 2002
- Men In Black 3 | 2012
- A Merry Friggin' Christmas | 2014
- The Mistle-Tones | 2012
- The Muppet Christmas Carol | 1992
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989
- Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! | 2014
- Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! | 2018
- The New Age | 1994
- Night at the Museum | 2006
- The Nutcracker And The Four Realms | 2018
- Oblivion | 2013
- The Other Woman | 2014
- Pain & Gain | 2013
- Parental Guidance | 2011
- Phone Booth | 2003
- The Polar Express | 2004
- The Possession | 2012
- Q&A | 1990
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show | 1975
- Rudy | 1993
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause | 2006
- Saving Silverman | 2001
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
- Space Jam | 1996
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
- Stoker | 2011
- Stripper | 1986
- Sunchaser | 1996
- Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- That Night | 1993
- Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie | 2012
- To The Wonder | 2012
- Todo Cambia | 2000
- Tower Heist | 2011
- Tropic Thunder | 2008
- Turtle Beach | 1992
- The Village | 2004
- The Wedding Singer | 2005
- 3 Idiotas | 2017
