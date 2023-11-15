Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its December 2023 new additions, including the final season of Letterkenny, the documentary We Live Here: The Midwest, and the U.K. series Culprits. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this December.

Hulu Originals

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere – December 6

All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools, and even their own neighborhoods. “We Live Here: The Midwest” profiles families who hope to stay in a part of the country they love, and where they have often established deep roots: a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple homeschool their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio creates a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families following both of their transitions. Meanwhile, Minnesota Representative and queer mother, Heather Keeler, brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats. Fundamentally, the film captures a crucial time where anti-queer legislation and sentiment is rapidly multiplying across the country, and the values of all midwestern families are put to the ultimate test.

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1 – December 6

Isabel learns that her husband used her as a front person in a corruption scheme and has to serve house arrest with her daughter at her former housekeeper Marta's home. Marta now owns a small take-out business. Her daughter Ana Jasmim helps at the company and dreams of studying fashion. Isabel's arrival with her daughter Ana Rosa at Marta's house creates tension in relationships and stirs up unresolved issues from the past. Forced coexistence makes mothers and daughters rethink their relationships and find new roles. Meanwhile, the house lives under the constant threat of a loan shark.

Culprits: Complete Season 1 – December 8

“Culprits” kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?

Maestra: Series Premiere – December 9

After a famous violin prodigy makes a name for herself in New York as an Asian female conductor, she returns to Korea to lead the struggling Han River Philharmonic. Tasked with the seemingly impossible, Se-Eum's job is made even more difficult when she faces opposition from some of the members of the orchestra.

Moving: Complete Season 1 (ENGLISH DUBS) – December 13

In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Security Planning Agency established a black ops team of superpowered individuals. Tasked with carrying out classified missions, members of this elite unit used their powers to defend the country and achieve the impossible on a daily basis. Despite their successes, one day the team suddenly went dark, dispersing across the country, never to be heard from again. A few decades later, Bongseok, a boy who could float before he could walk, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, end up at the same school, quickly becoming close after confiding their secrets in each other and discovering there are more people like them out in the world. But while life seems relatively carefree for the teenagers, a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers across Seoul. With danger drawing ever closer, will anyone be able to stop Frank before he uncovers the children’s secrets?

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED) – December 13

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8 – December 14

With the dangerous World Serpent Jörmungandr on the loose, Tom and the Dragon Riders must devise a strategy to protect the realms from the formidable dragon. Sledkin, in relentless pursuit of the Gods Realm and the Dragonsite gem, throws a wrench in their plans when she steals Plowhorn from the Riders. Faced with the biggest challenge they’ve ever encountered, the team must recruit an army of dragons to fend off Jörmungandr and save the Hidden World.

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1 – December 15

Dysfunctional family sitcom following sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (played by Kat’s real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgment and self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn't care less about them. They're vain, selfish, heavily in debt, pathologically desperate for affection and bursting with misplaced, terrifying love.

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Two-Episode Series Premiere – December 20

“Dragons of Wonderhatch” follows Nagi, a girl in the “real world” who has spent her life feeling like she doesn’t belong. Dreaming of one day being able to fly, Nagi will come face to face with Thaim, another misfit from the animated world of Upananta who has long been made fun of for his inability to hear the voices of the dragons that inhabit his land. With the floating islands of Upananta slowly beginning to fall from the sky, the two misfits will set off on an epic adventure spanning both live-action and animated worlds.

Letterkenny: Complete 12th and Final Season – December 26

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean's, a country music hit, the Degens' bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.

Raffa: Complete Docuseries – December 27

Symbol of freedom, queen of TV, LGBTQ+ icon: Raffaella Carrà is a legend that transcends all barriers, an artist unconditionally loved by international audiences for more than 50 years. Yet Raffaella is a mystery to which no one holds the key. Jealous of her private life, she was a woman struggling to assert herself in a man's world, who loved and suffered as much as anyone. This docuseries traces her public and private life, starting from her childhood in Romagna marked by her father's abandonment, her alleged flirt with Frank Sinatra, her great loves, her regret for having missed out on motherhood, crises and rebirths. All told through her most iconic footage, exclusive images from her private archives and never-before-seen testimony of those who really knew her.

New On Hulu in December

December 1

CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2 (Moonbug)

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED) (Toei)

Airheads | 1994

The Bourne Identity | 2002

The Bourne Supremacy | 2004

The Bourne Legacy | 2012

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe | 2005

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian | 2008

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader | 2010

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

District 9 | 2009

Epic Movie | 2007

Epic | 2011

Ever After | 1998

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters | 2013

Harry Brown | 2009

Harvard Park | 2012

High School High | 1996

High-rise | 2015

Hostel: Part III | 2011

Hudson Hawk | 1991

The Hustler | 1961

House Of Flying Daggers | 2004

Hustlers | 2019

Hysteria | 2012

I Am Number Four | 2011

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Juno | 2007

Magic Mike XXL | 2015

Magic Mike | 2012

The Marine | 2006

Masterminds | 2016

The Matrix | 1999

The Matrix Reloaded | 2003

The Matrix Revolutions | 2003

National Treasure | 2004

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets | 2007

The Omen | 2006

Paddington 2 | 2018

Planet of the Apes (2000) | 2001

Shutter | 2008

The Sitter | 2011

Sommersby | 1993

Splash | 1984

Tombstone | 1993

War | 2007

A Walk in the Woods | 2015

When In Rome | 2010

You Again | 2010

December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee | 2023

December 4

Mob Land | 2023

December 6

December 6

December 6

Crazy Rich Asians | 2018

December 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

December 8

December 8

The Mission: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Proximity | 2020

December 9

December 9

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe | 2023

December 10

The Matrix Resurrections | 2021

December 13

December 13

December 13

December 14

December 14

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean | 2022

Higher Power | 2018

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

December 15

December 15

CMA Country Christmas ( ABC

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

Lemon | 2017

Results | 2015

The Giver | 2014

White God | 2014

The Retirement Plan | 2023

December 20

December 20

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

December 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon | 2023

December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Maggie Moore(s) | 2023

December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood | 2019

December 26

December 26

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

December 27

Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

December 27

December 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

December 29

It Lives Inside | 2023

December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014

The ABCs Of Death | 2012

Bad Milo! | 2013

Honeymoon | 2014

I Saw The Devil | 2010

Jack And Diane | 2012

Marrowbone | 2017

Satanic | 2016

Splinter | 2008

Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010

V/H/S | 2012

V/H/S 2 | 2013

V/H/S: Viral | 2014

XX | 2017

Zombieland: Double Tap | 2019

Leaving Hulu in December

December 7

Proximity | 2020

December 14

In the Fade | 2017

Serena | 2014

December 27

Guns Akimbo | 2020

The Accountant | 2016

December 31

Abduction | 2011

After Earth | 2013

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

An American Citizen | 1992

An Education | 2009

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy | 1991

Billy Madison | 1995

Blackthorn | 2011

Blade

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Body At Brighton Rock | 2019

The Boston Strangler | 1968

The Bourne Identity | 2002

The Bourne Supremacy | 2004

The Bourne Legacy | 2012

Bogus | 1996

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

Christmas Cupid | 2010

Conan the Barbarian | 2011

Crash Pad | 2017

Crush | 2002

The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999

D.E.B.S. | 2005

Dark Shadows | 2012

Daybreakers | 2010

Dazed and Confused | 1993

Death on the Nile

Devil's Due | 2014

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Don't Say A Word | 2001

Double Platinum | 1999

Driven | 2019

Elf | 2003

Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004

The Experiment | 2010

Fat Albert | 2004

Fighting | 2009

Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Fun with Dick and Jane | 2005

Funny People | 2009

Garfield | 2004

Godzilla | 1998

The Gospel According To André | 2017

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas | 2013

Hanna | 2011

Hell or High Water | 2016

Holiday In Handcuffs | 2007

Hollywood Homicide | 2003

Horses of McBride | 2012

Interview With the Vampire | 1994

Into The Woods | 2014

It's Christmas Carol! | 2012

Jack Frost | 1998

Little Miss Sunshine | 2006

Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Magic Crystal | 2011

The Matrix | 1999

The Matrix Reloaded | 2003

The Matrix Revolutions | 2003

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

A Merry Friggin' Christmas | 2014

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Muppet Christmas Carol | 1992

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation | 1989

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! | 2014

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! | 2018

The New Age | 1994

Night at the Museum | 2006

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms | 2018

Oblivion | 2013

The Other Woman | 2014

Pain & Gain | 2013

Parental Guidance | 2011

Phone Booth | 2003

The Polar Express | 2004

The Possession | 2012

Q&A | 1990

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

The Rocky Horror Picture Show | 1975

Rudy | 1993

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause | 2006

Saving Silverman | 2001

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019

Space Jam | 1996

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015

Stoker | 2011

Stripper | 1986

Sunchaser | 1996

Sweet Home Alabama | 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

That Night | 1993

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie | 2012

To The Wonder | 2012

Todo Cambia | 2000

Tower Heist | 2011

Tropic Thunder | 2008

Turtle Beach | 1992

The Village | 2004

The Wedding Singer | 2005

3 Idiotas | 2017

