First Look at Jodi Benson as Dolly in “Hello, Dolly!” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Broadway World has shared a first look at Jodi Benson in costume for Encore Performing Arts upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Legend Jodi Benson will be heading to Orlando this June to perform in Encore Performing Arts’ production of Hello, Dolly!
- A Tony Award Nominee and Disney Legend, Benson will play the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi, who leads this iconic, hilarious musical with wit and wisdom.
- Leading up to the show’s debut, Broadway World has shared some photos of Jodi in costume as Dolly.
- The show will be directed by Kristine Sheola, who has performed in a number of shows at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.
- Performances will take place on June 21st & 22nd, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
- Tickets can be purchased at drphillipscenter.org. A portion of the proceeds from Encore’s production of Hello, Dolly! will directly benefit Give Kids the World Village.