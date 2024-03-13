First Look at Jodi Benson as Dolly in “Hello, Dolly!” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

by |
Tags: , ,

Broadway World has shared a first look at Jodi Benson in costume for Encore Performing Arts upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Legend Jodi Benson will be heading to Orlando this June to perform in Encore Performing Arts’ production of Hello, Dolly!
  • A Tony Award Nominee and Disney Legend, Benson will play the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi, who leads this iconic, hilarious musical with wit and wisdom.
  • Leading up to the show’s debut, Broadway World has shared some photos of Jodi in costume as Dolly.

  • The show will be directed by Kristine Sheola, who has performed in a number of shows at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.
  • Performances will take place on June 21st & 22nd, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Tickets can be purchased at drphillipscenter.org. A portion of the proceeds from Encore’s production of Hello, Dolly! will directly benefit Give Kids the World Village.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning