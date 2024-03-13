First Look at Jodi Benson as Dolly in “Hello, Dolly!” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Broadway World has shared a first look at Jodi Benson in costume for Encore Performing Arts upcoming production of Hello, Dolly!

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend Jodi Benson will be heading to Orlando this June to perform in Encore Performing Arts’ production of Hello, Dolly!

A Tony Award Nominee and Disney Legend, Benson will play the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi, who leads this iconic, hilarious musical with wit and wisdom.

Leading up to the show’s debut, Broadway World has shared some photos of Jodi in costume as Dolly.