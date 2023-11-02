The first trailer and teaser poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have been released. This film will be in theaters on May 24, 2024.

The first trailer and teaser poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century Studios’ all-new action-adventure spectacle is here.

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will open exclusively in theaters nationwide May 24, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Owen Teague ( IT )

) Freya Allan ( The Witcher )

) Kevin Durand ( Locke & Key )

) Peter Macon ( Shameless )

) William H. Macy (Fargo).

