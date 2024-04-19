FX’s “Alien” Series Adds New Cast Member

A new cast member has been added to FX’s upcoming Alien series.

What’s Happening:

Sandra Yi Sencindiver, star of Apple TV+’s Foundation , has been added to the cast of the upcoming Alien series for FX, according to Deadline .

, has been added to the cast of the upcoming series for FX, . The new series from Noah Hawley is currently filming in Thailand.

This prequel series will be set thirty years before the first film and will take place on Earth.

It also stars Sydney Chandler, Essie Davis, Timothy Olyphant, and more.

While filming continues, it’s expected to be released next year.

Until then, Alien: Romulus premieres this August in theaters.

More Alien News: