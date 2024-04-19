FX’s “Alien” Series Adds New Cast Member

A new cast member has been added to FX’s upcoming Alien series.
- Sandra Yi Sencindiver, star of Apple TV+’s Foundation, has been added to the cast of the upcoming Alien series for FX, according to Deadline.
- The new series from Noah Hawley is currently filming in Thailand.
- This prequel series will be set thirty years before the first film and will take place on Earth.
- It also stars Sydney Chandler, Essie Davis, Timothy Olyphant, and more.
- While filming continues, it’s expected to be released next year.
- Until then, Alien: Romulus premieres this August in theaters.
