FX and Nobu Hospitality Unite for “Shōgun” Experiences Ahead of Limited Series Debut

FX and Nobu Hotels have teamed up to bring a limited time experience to their hotels celebrating the new limited series, Shōgun, ahead of its debut later this month.

FX and Shōgun , an original adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling and critically acclaimed novel.

In the video above, old friends, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and FX's Shōgun producer and actor Hiroyuki Sanada, get together at Nobu Los Angeles to celebrate the exciting collaboration and discuss how the series' modern take on a classic tale stays authentic to Japanese culture and resonates with fans today.

Ahead of the show's premiere on Tuesday, February 27, Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto will offer guests a first glimpse at the highly anticipated series while honoring a pivotal era of Japanese history.

From February 14 to February 27, guests at participating Nobu Hotels will step into the world of 1600s Japan, as they are greeted by stunning lobby installations showcasing Shōgun costumes seen in the show. These pop-ups provide a visual feast, transporting guests back to the Sengoku period when fashion was a tapestry of status, profession, and lineage, reflecting the nuanced social hierarchy of the time. Adding to this cultural voyage, Nobu Hotel guests checking-in from February 21 through February 27 will be treated to an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu, which features a selection of unique snacks that capture the essence of Japan's winter season.

The cultural and culinary voyage continues in participating Nobu Restaurants, where from February 14 to February 27 patrons can indulge in two bespoke cocktails inspired by the series. The first, Samurai Brew, is a bold blend of Qui Platinum Extra Anejo Tequila and Nobu Sake, embodying the spirit of the series. The second, The Haze Over Osaka, made with Iwai Tradition Japanese Whisky, offers a rich and smoky journey, echo

Shōgun will premiere on Tuesday, February 27 on Hulu Disney+ Shōgun experiences will only be offered at Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Palo Alto.

Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President Integrated Promotions – FX : "FX's collaboration with Nobu Hospitality is a celebration of Shōgun and a heartfelt tribute to Japanese culture and history that will appeal to both fans of the book and those new to the story. Every aspect of this collaboration has been carefully designed to reflect the show's essence, providing an unforgettable experience that complements the epic narrative of FX's Shōgun and leaves a lasting impression."

Rachael Palumbo, VP Global Hotel Brand Marketing: "We are thrilled to partner with FX to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Shōgun, a collaboration that aligns with Nobu's commitment to exceptional, culturally rich experiences. Our team has passionately embraced the spirit of this iconic story, offering memorable experiences that pay tribute to the legacy of Shōgun, which we believe will resonate deeply with Nobu guests."