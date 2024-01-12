FX Orders Comedy Pilot “Snowflakes” from Nick Kroll, “The Tonight Show” Writers

FX has ordered a pilot for a half-hour comedy series titled Snowflakes, with Nick Kroll executive producing, according to Variety.
- In addition to Kroll, Snowflakes will be written and executive produced by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, with FX Productions producing.
- Kroll will executive produce Snowflakes under his first-look deal with FX Productions.
- Alicia Van Couvering, president of Kroll’s Good at Business production banner, will also executive produce.
- Karey Dornetto and Jonathan Krisel will also executive produce, with Krisel directing as well.
- Snowflakes is described as a “twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.”
- Kroll recently starred in Hulu’s The History of the World Part II and previously starred in FX’s The League.
- He has also guest starred in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.
- Kronengold and Shaw were previously writers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they were the youngest writers in the show’s history.
- Dornetto previously worked with Kroll on The Kroll Show and wrote for FX’s animated series Little Demon.
- Krisel, who also worked on The Kroll Show, recently directed FX’s English Teacher pilot, which was ordered to series in November.
- He also previously wrote, directed, and served as showrunner on the FX series Baskets.