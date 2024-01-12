FX Orders Comedy Pilot “Snowflakes” from Nick Kroll, “The Tonight Show” Writers

FX has ordered a pilot for a half-hour comedy series titled Snowflakes, with Nick Kroll executive producing, according to Variety.

In addition to Kroll, Snowflakes will be written and executive produced by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, with FX Productions producing. Kroll will executive produce Snowflakes under his first-look deal with FX Productions.

Karey Dornetto and Jonathan Krisel will also executive produce, with Krisel directing as well.

Snowflakes is described as a "twenty-something ensemble comedy following a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither 'good' nor 'people' yet." Kroll recently starred in Hulu's The History of the World Part II and previously starred in FX's The League.

He has also guest starred in FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Kronengold and Shaw were previously writers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they were the youngest writers in the show's history.

Dornetto previously worked with Kroll on The Kroll Show and wrote for FX's animated series Little Demon. Krisel, who also worked on The Kroll Show, recently directed FX's English Teacher pilot, which was ordered to series.

