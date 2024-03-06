FX’s “Shōgun” Posts Record-Breaking Premiere Across Hulu and Disney+

FX’s 10-episode limited series Shōgun – an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan, based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel – garnered 9 million views globally for the premiere episode across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+, based on six days of streaming – making it the No. 1 scripted General Entertainment series premiere globally.

Domestically, Shōgun is the No. 1 FX premiere on Hulu, just ahead of The Bear Season 2, thanks to viewership from Hulu on Disney+.

is the No. 1 FX premiere on Hulu, just ahead of Season 2, thanks to viewership from Hulu on Disney+. Internationally, Shōgun is No. 1 across all General Entertainment series releases, ahead of The Kardashians

is No. 1 across all General Entertainment series releases, ahead of The first three episodes of Shōgun are now streaming, and new episodes will debut every Tuesday through April 23.

are now streaming, and new episodes will debut every Tuesday through April 23. The next episode, “The Eightfold Fence,” will begin streaming Tuesday, March 12, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ and Disney+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories and will air at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.

Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.

is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes: Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado Yuka Kouri as Kiku Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata

