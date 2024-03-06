FX’s “Shōgun” Posts Record-Breaking Premiere Across Hulu and Disney+

FX’s 10-episode limited series Shōgun – an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan, based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel – garnered 9 million views globally for the premiere episode across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+, based on six days of streaming – making it the No. 1 scripted General Entertainment series premiere globally.
- Domestically, Shōgun is the No. 1 FX premiere on Hulu, just ahead of The Bear Season 2, thanks to viewership from Hulu on Disney+.
- Internationally, Shōgun is No. 1 across all General Entertainment series releases, ahead of The Kardashians Season 1.
- The first three episodes of Shōgun are now streaming, and new episodes will debut every Tuesday through April 23.
- The next episode, “The Eightfold Fence,” will begin streaming Tuesday, March 12, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ and Disney+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories and will air at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.
- Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.
- Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes:
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga
- Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
- Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
- Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi
- Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
- Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
- Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu
- Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro
- Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
- Yuka Kouri as Kiku
- Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata
