FX’s “Shōgun” Premieres February 27th

FX’s Shōgun will premiere on Tuesday, February 27. The premiere of the 10-episode limited series will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

FX’s Shōgun , the highly-anticipated global event series, will premiere on Tuesday, February 27 on Hulu Disney+

, the highly-anticipated global event series, will premiere on Tuesday, February 27 on The premiere of the 10-episode limited series will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week. In addition to its day-and-date global streaming launch, the FX linear channel will telecast new episodes once each week.

Shōgun , an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line.

While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

