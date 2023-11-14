FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” Will Return for a Third Season

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham will be returning for a third season, premiering in the spring of 2024.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham , the Emmy-nominated hit docuseries, has received an order for a third season that will premiere in Spring 2024, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

concludes its second season at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. In episode 15, “Up the Town?” Wrexham faces either promotion or the dreaded playoff.

The series is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

Welcome to Wrexham chronicles Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ efforts to return Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest and most storied football teams in history, to glory.

In Season 2, Rob McElhenney ( It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ) and Ryan Reynolds ( Deadpool ) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club.

The world took notice and change is afoot.

After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League.

Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making.

