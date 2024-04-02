ABC Renews “Grey’s Anatomy” for a Record 21st Season

Grey’s Anatomy continues to be the longest-running primetime medical drama, with ABC just granting the series a renewal for its 21st season, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Just three episodes into its landmark 20th season, ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 21st.

The new season will reportedly consist of 18 episodes, up from the 10-episode strike-impacted 20th season.

The show has had to reinvent itself and stay relevant with its longtime lead, Ellen Pompeo, not being on-screen full time. The actress continues to recur in the series, in addition to serving as an executive producer and providing the voiceover that opens and closes each episode.

The pickup also is a vote of confidence to Grey’s Anatomy veteran Meg Marinis, who took the reins as new showrunner of the Shonda Rhimes-created series for Season 20.

Contracts for most of the longtime series regulars are reportedly up this season, meaning new deals will have to be procured.

Twenty seasons in, Grey’s Anatomy , produced by Shondaland and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is the #1 most social scripted series on broadcast year-to-date.

Grey's Anatomy served as the centerpiece of Disney's recent launch of the integrated Hulu on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Series creator Shonda Rhimes: “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”