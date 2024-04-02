ABC Renews “Grey’s Anatomy” for a Record 21st Season

Grey’s Anatomy continues to be the longest-running primetime medical drama, with ABC just granting the series a renewal for its 21st season, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Just three episodes into its landmark 20th season, ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 21st.
- The new season will reportedly consist of 18 episodes, up from the 10-episode strike-impacted 20th season.
- The show has had to reinvent itself and stay relevant with its longtime lead, Ellen Pompeo, not being on-screen full time. The actress continues to recur in the series, in addition to serving as an executive producer and providing the voiceover that opens and closes each episode.
- The pickup also is a vote of confidence to Grey’s Anatomy veteran Meg Marinis, who took the reins as new showrunner of the Shonda Rhimes-created series for Season 20.
- Contracts for most of the longtime series regulars are reportedly up this season, meaning new deals will have to be procured.
- Twenty seasons in, Grey’s Anatomy, produced by Shondaland and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is the #1 most social scripted series on broadcast year-to-date.
- Grey’s Anatomy served as the centerpiece of Disney’s recent launch of the integrated Hulu on Disney+, with Hulu being the only streamer to offer the entire run of the medical drama.
What They’re Saying:
- Series creator Shonda Rhimes: “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”
