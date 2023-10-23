“Huluween: Now Screaming” Haunted Maze Experience Coming to West Hollywood from October 29th-31st

In celebration of Huluween, Hulu will be hosting a free, three-day haunted maze experience at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, featuring some of their scariest titles.

What’s Happening:

Come celebrate the spooky season at the Pacific Design Center for an experience packed with scares, screams, and swag.

This haunted maze experience will be filled with a collection of scream-worthy experiences highlighting some of the scariest titles streaming on Hulu including FX American Horror Story , Annabelle , The Boogeyman , and more.

, , , and more. If viewers thought these were scary on screen, just wait until they see what’s inside the maze… or lurking just around the corner… Dare to find out and get your tickets now for Huluween: Now Screaming in Los Angeles!

On your way out, be sure to grab some Huluween-inspired swag.

Free tickets are available now through Fever

If you’re not able to secure a ticket, there will be a standby line on-site.

The event takes place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA from 4:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. on October 29th–31st, 2023.

On-site parking is limited, so guests are strongly encouraged to rideshare.