Keynote Speaker and Panelists Revealed for IAAPA Honors 2024

IAAPA Honors 2024 will take place on March 3rd in Las Vegas. They have now revealed its keynote speaker and additional panelists for the event.

What’s Happening:

With less than three weeks until IAAPA’s premier event for IAAPA Awards, the global association for the attractions industry has revealed its keynote speaker and additional panelists for IAAPA Honors 2024.

These include George Kalogridis, Steven Davison, and more.

George Kalogridis:

IAAPA Honors will begin with a keynote presentation from longtime Disney executive George Kalogridis.

He has over 50 years of experience in cultivating strategic partnerships across North America, Asia, and Europe. Kalogridis has held pivotal roles at Disney including vice president of EPCOT Walt Disney World

Kalogridis will discuss fostering an environment of innovation, creativity, and excellence within the workplace. He will address strategies for businesses to provide unmatched customer service experiences, distinguishing themselves from the competition.

Steven Davison:

More from Disney, IAAPA is thrilled to feature “The Art of Disney Spectacular” with Steven Davison, vice president of parades and spectaculars at Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Entertainment.

With over three decades of experience at Disney in various capacities, Steven brings a wealth of vision, expertise, and knowledge on the entertainment industry.

This session is one that promises to encourage, inspire, and motivate attendees.

Other Panelists Include:

Adding to the IAAPA Honors roster are Rex Jackson, managing director of LEGOLAND North America Resorts; John Paul Geurts, founder of Funopoly, a creative consultancy specializing in strategic solutions for global themed entertainment brands; and James Anderson, senior creative director at Forrec. They will serve as panelists for a session dedicated to exploring creativity and unique approaches that yield record-breaking results.

Glenn Davidson, advisor at Miral Destinations, and Al Cross, vice president at PGAV Destinations, will join the previously announced Sascha Czibulka from Intamin on the innovation panel. The group will share thought-provoking ideas that can help take companies to the next level.

About IAAPA Honors 2024: