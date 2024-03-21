J. Alex Brinson Joins Cast of FX’s “American Sports Story”

J. Alex Brinson is the latest actor to join the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story, according to The Wrap.

a new addition to Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise, focuses on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives. The first installment charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, played by Josh Andrés Rivera, and explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and his legacy in sports and American culture.

Brinson will reportedly portray Odin Lloyd in the series.

Hernandes was arrested and convicted of murdering Lloyd, his Patriots teammate.

Created by Stu Zicherman, Season 1 is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. and hails from the Boston Globe and Wondery.

Additional cast members include: Tammy Blanchard Jaylen Barron Jake Cannavale Catfish Jean Tony Yazbeck Lindsay Mendez Patrick Schwarzenegger

In addition to Zicherman and Murphy, executive producers also include Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Brad Falchuk; Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery; and Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello for the Boston Globe.