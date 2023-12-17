“General Hospital” Cast Member Jack Axelrod Passes Away at 93

Actor Jack Axelrod, known for his role as a mob boss in the hit ABC soap opera, General Hospital, has reportedly passed away at the age of 93, according to TheWrap.

Actor Jack Axelrod, who played mob boss Victor Jerome on “General Hospital” along with numerous other parts, has died at the age of 93 years old.

He passed away peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 28, according to his agent and friend, Jennifer Garland, who told numerous outlets today.

Axelrod portrayed Victor Jerome on the ABC soap General Hospital for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. Victor was introduced in the spring of 1987 as the father of the late Evan Jerome, and rival to the late mob boss Angus McKay. When Angus' children, Duke Lavery and Camellia McKay, are acquitted for Evan's murder, Evan's widow, Veronica, puts a hit out on Camellia. However, Victor calls off the hit and banishes Veronica to Europe. When his wife Anna is kidnapped by Grant Putnam, Duke is forced to turn to Victor for help. However, when Victor refuses, Victor's son Julian decides to help, despite his father's disapproval.

He was also known for his role as patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on Grey's Anatomy .

Additional television credits include My Name Is Earl , Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, Alias, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia , Baskets, Speechless, Hot in Cleveland, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family , and so many more.

, and so many more. On the big screen, Axelrod could be spotted in Vice” (2000), Hancock (2008), Little Fockers (2010), “Super 8″ (2011), J. Edgar” (2011), The Lone Ranger (2013) and other films.

(2000), (2008), (2010), (2011), (2013) and other films. Axelrod retired at the age of 90 in 2020.

