Jacob Rodriguez and Katherine Hughes Join the Second Season of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”

Jacob Rodriguez and Katherine Hughes have joined the cast of the second season of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Rodriguez ( Attaway General ) and Hughes ( Me and Earl and the Dying Girl ) will both appear in recurring roles in Season 2 of Tell Me Lies .

) and Hughes ( ) will both appear in recurring roles in Season 2 of . Rodriguez will play Chris, the good-looking brother of Lydia (Natalee Linez) who is excited about attending Baird. He’s friendly, good-natured and takes an interest in Pippa (Sonia Mena).

Hughes will play Molly, a confident, upfront friend of Diana’s (Alicia Crowder), who takes an interest in one of the lead boys.

Actor Tom Ellis also recently joined the cast of the show’s second season

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner along with Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan who executive produce for Rebelle Media, and VICE Studios' Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer who executive produce for Vice-owned Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer and pilot director.

Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering serves as a consulting producer.