Six James Cameron Films Announce Blu-Ray Release Dates

Six James Cameron films are making their way to 4K UHD Blu-Ray, some for the first time ever!
What’s Happening:
- Six of James Cameron’s most iconic films will be available for purchase on Blu-Ray in the coming months:
- December 5th – Titanic 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- December 12th – Aliens Collector’s Edition, The Abyss Collector’s Edition, True Lies Collector’s Edition, Avatar Collector’s Edition, Avatar: The Way of Water Collector’s Edition
- December 19th – Avatar 4K Collector’s Edition, Avatar 3D Blu-Ray, Avatar 4K Limited Edition Steelbook (only at Best Buy), Avatar: The Way of Water 4K Collector’s Edition
- March 12th – Aliens 4K Collector’s Edition, The Abyss 4K Collector’s Edition, True Lies 4K Collector’s Edition
- All of the above titles will be available to pre-order starting on November 20th
- The Abyss 4K restoration will also be put back in theaters for one-night-only on December 6th.