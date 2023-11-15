Six James Cameron Films Announce Blu-Ray Release Dates

Six James Cameron films are making their way to 4K UHD Blu-Ray, some for the first time ever!

Six of James Cameron’s most iconic films will be available for purchase on Blu-Ray in the coming months: December 5th – Titanic 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition December 12th – Alien s Collector’s Edition, The Abyss Collector’s Edition, True Lies Collector’s Edition, Avatar Collector’s Edition, Avatar: The Way of Water Collector’s Edition



December 19th – Avatar 4K Collector’s Edition, Avatar 3D Blu-Ray, Avatar 4K Limited Edition Steelbook (only at Best Buy), Avatar: The Way of Water 4K Collector’s Edition

– 4K Collector’s Edition, 3D Blu-Ray, 4K Limited Edition Steelbook (only at Best Buy), 4K Collector’s Edition March 12th – Aliens 4K Collector’s Edition, The Abyss 4K Collector’s Edition, True Lies 4K Collector’s Edition