Six James Cameron Films Announce Blu-Ray Release Dates

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Six James Cameron films are making their way to 4K UHD Blu-Ray, some for the first time ever!

What’s Happening:

  • Six of James Cameron’s most iconic films will be available for purchase on Blu-Ray in the coming months:
    • December 5th – Titanic 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
    • December 12th Aliens Collector’s Edition, The Abyss Collector’s Edition, True Lies Collector’s Edition, Avatar Collector’s Edition, Avatar: The Way of Water Collector’s Edition

  • December 19th Avatar 4K Collector’s Edition, Avatar 3D Blu-Ray, Avatar 4K Limited Edition Steelbook (only at Best Buy), Avatar: The Way of Water 4K Collector’s Edition
  • March 12th Aliens 4K Collector’s Edition, The Abyss 4K Collector’s Edition, True Lies 4K Collector’s Edition
  • All of the above titles will be available to pre-order starting on November 20th
  • The Abyss 4K restoration will also be put back in theaters for one-night-only on December 6th.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight