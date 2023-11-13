“The Abyss” Returning to Theaters With All-New 4K Restoration

James Cameron has announced a one-night-only theatrical event for his film The Abyss.

  • The 1989 underwater sci-fi film from James Cameron has announced a 4K restoration.
  • Originally winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Cameron announced the 4K restoration via a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

  • Hinted at in the video, Cameron has reworked the film to include never-before-seen footage, finally creating a film he “actually set out to make.”
  • The Abyss will be rereleased in theaters on December 6th for one-night-only.

