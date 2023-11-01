First Trailer for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” To Be Released Tomorrow, November 2nd

20th Century Studios will release the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes tomorrow, November 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on Thursday, November 2nd, as revealed on 20th Century Studios’ social accounts.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.
- Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) is on board to direct.
- The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 24th, 2024.
- Planet of the Apes is a longtime franchise for 20th Century Studios, with multiple films and subsequent remakes since 1968.
