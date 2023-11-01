“Welcome to Rosas” Debuts as Third Song from Disney’s “Wish”

The third song to be released from Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish as part of Wish Wednesdays is “Welcome to Rosas” performed by Ariana DeBose and the cast.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the talented cast of Wish .

. Now available on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube Amazon Music Spotify Apple Music

The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true.

Asha (voice of DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation’s artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film.

The song is the third of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign, following “This Wish” “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the CD here here

Behind-the-Scenes Video:

What They're Saying: