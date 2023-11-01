“Welcome to Rosas” Debuts as Third Song from Disney’s “Wish”

The third song to be released from Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish as part of Wish Wednesdays is “Welcome to Rosas” performed by Ariana DeBose and the cast.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the talented cast of Wish.
- Now available on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers, “Welcome to Rosas” is the third of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly Wish Wednesdays music campaign ahead of the film’s launch in U.S. theaters on November 22nd.
- The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true.
- Asha (voice of DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation’s artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence.
- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film.
- The song is the third of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign, following “This Wish” and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”
- The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.
- Fans can pre-order the CD here and the vinyl here.
Behind-the-Scenes Video:
What They're Saying:
- Songwriter Benjamin Rice: “As the opening song in the film, ‘Rosas’ is intended to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide of all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer. It’s super fun and full of energy and carries the audience into the kingdom of wishes.”
- Songwriter Julia Michaels: “I would describe the songs as fun, emotional and heartfelt. We had to cover a lot of ground for Wish lyrically, so a lot of the songs are rhythmically whimsical and intentional. ‘Welcome to Rosas’ is the first song you hear from the movie. I've always loved Disney welcome songs like Frozen [“For the First Time in Forever”] and Encanto [“The Family Madrigal“]. It really just sets up where you are and where you're going.”